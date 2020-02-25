BRIMFIELD — A scammer snagged $400 worth of gift cards from a 78-year-old who "really thought she won" a sweepstakes contest, police said.

At 7:40 a.m. Feb. 18, the Brimfield woman called the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. A caller on her cellphone said she had won "a publisher sweepstakes" for $10,000, a sheriff's report stated.

She "enters all the contests and really thought she won," the report stated.

However, the caller said that before the prize would arrive, she would have to buy $400 in gift cards and read the cards' numbers over the phone. The caller stayed on the line as the woman went to the store, bought the cards and read the numbers. The caller then hung up.

Later, however, she got more calls asking her to buy more cards.

"That is when she realized she had been scammed," a deputy wrote in the report. "I explained to (her) not to buy any more gift cards and also explained not to send money to people she does not know."