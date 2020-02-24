PEORIA —A man was struck with a handgun Sunday afternoon when a person who wanted his money back pistol-whipped him.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of South Folkers Avenue and West Starr Street at about 4:30 p.m. The victim, 59, was meeting his brother when a white van pulled up.

A person got out and demanded money. As the two verbally sparred, the man pulled out a small handgun and pistol-whipped the victim before jumping back into the van and driving off.

No arrests have been made.