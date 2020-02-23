LACON — A Marshall County man will remain in the secure mental health facility where he has been confined since being found unfit to stand trial for the shooting death of a friend nearly five years ago, a judge ruled last week.

Thomas G. Masterson of LaRose had requested an independent psychiatric evaluation in hopes that it would result in a finding that he could be released from the Arthur McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield.

However, the outside evaluation by a Springfield psychiatrist “finds that he should remain” in Illinois Department of Human Services custody, Circuit Judge Bruce Fehrenbacher said during a brief hearing on Wednesday.

Masterson, 76, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Darrin W. “Charlie” Lancaster, 43, of Lacon, in July 2015. Masterson shot Lancaster twice after he and Masterson got into a fight after several hours of drinking with another man, according to a factual summary presented earlier in court.

Initial evaluations by both state and defense experts found Masterson mentally unfit for trial, and a year of treatment at McFarlane did not change that. One psychiatrist “concluded that due to progressive dementia, Mr. Masterson would never be able to be restored to fitness,” a different judge noted at that time.

Masterson was formally declared not guilty by reason of insanity in Dec. 2016 and placed in permanent DHS custody. The court order entered at that time stated that his involuntary commitment “shall not exceed life, which is equal to a maximum sentence for the most serious charge (of first-degree murder with a firearm).”

Periodic reviews by McFarland staff had found Masterson still unfit, but a person in that position can request an independent evaluation by simply marking boxes in a standard form, and Masterson did so last year. But there is a limit on how often that step can be taken, Marshall County public defender Patrick Murphy pointed out in court.

“My understanding is that he is that he is unable to file another of these without leave of court for at least 180 days,” Murphy said.

