PEORIA — Speculation ended Wednesday about the identity of the potential owner of the burned-out, 1890s-era, Peoria mansion at 1509 N. Knoxville Avenue.

It turned out not to be a shocking surprise.

Developer Kim Blickenstaff's KDB Group has purchased the building from owner Chris Petruzzi for $130,000. The Spring Bay native and California medical industry entrepreneur has spent the last 14 months investing in a wide range of central Illinois projects. Many, including the Knoxville mansion, have historic relevance to central Illinois.

"We did agree to buy that property last week and plan to close in mid-March and take possession then," Greg Birkland, CEO of KDB said Wednesday.

Birkland said plans are to renovate the building that was damaged by fire last summer and construct high-end apartments, potentially for medical professionals working in the nearby complex of hospitals and medical buildings. He said engineers have determined the building is mostly structurally sound, although renovations will cost far more than the purchase price of the building.

"I'd say it's about 80 percent in good shape," Birkland said.

The brick residence traces its history to Peoria's golden age of distilled spirits industry around the turn of the 20th century. Most recently, the mansion that sits atop a bluff that overlooks Downtown Peoria served as Koinonia House, a nondenominational group residence for single Christians. Before that it served as Family House, a guest home for families of patients at Peoria hospitals. The building served that purpose until 2011 when Petruzzi purchased it for $155,000.

Birkland said Blickenstaff intends to preserve the historic nature of the building, while modernizing it into contemporary living spaces. The developer agreed to purchase the building after reading stories about its impending demolition in the newspaper.

"He (Blickenstaff) wanted to save it," Birkland said. "He regards it as a piece of Peoria history."

Second District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb, who represents the area in which the house is located, reacted Wednesday to the news of Blickenstaff's involvement, and to the response from area residents about the state of the historic building.

"This is just fantastic. I cannot believe how great the people of Peoria are," Grayeb said. "There's been such an outpouring the past few days."

Blickenstaff has numerous projects pending in central Illinois, including a nature park and spring-fed lake at the site of the old Al Fresco Park on the Illinois River, condos and a hotel on Prospect Road in Peoria Heights and glamorous camping and a mile long man-made trout stream on an abandoned gravel pit in Spring Bay. He has also purchased and plans to renovate the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Downtown Peoria.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter. Nick Vlahos contributed to this story.