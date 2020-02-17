A second chance appears possible for an 1890s-era Peoria house that was to be razed soon.

The mansion at 1509 N. Knoxville Ave. has an interested buyer, and a contract for sale is pending, according to current owner Chris Petruzzi.

The presumptive owner, whose identity Petruzzi did not divulge Monday, doesn't intend to demolish the house, evidently. Petruzzi said he wasn't able to provide additional information right now.

Second District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb, who represents the area in which the house is located, was attempting Monday morning to find out more about the potential buyer.

"We need specifics on exactly what the plans are," Grayeb said. "We're going to trust but verify that nothing untoward will happen to this gemstone of a mansion."

The house isn't located in a historic preservation district. But Grayeb suggested the house is more than worth preserving.

"That, to me, is just as important as some shiny new object that's probably going to be not particularly distinctive, not that we're opposed to development," he said.

Most recently, the mansion atop a bluff that overlooks Downtown Peoria served as Koinonia House, a nondenominational group residence for single Christians. Petruzzi established that concept about seven years ago.

But a fire last summer caused significant damage to the house and forced its eight residents to move elsewhere. Petruzzi estimated rehabilitating the house would take almost $600,000.

Petruzzi had begun the process of preparing the residence for demolition.



Peter Spurck was the house's first resident, in the early 1890s. He was a Peoria entrepreneur most famed for his distilling business.



Spurcks resided there until the 1920s. Another family owned the red-bricked residence for more than 50 years, until the mid-1980s, when the Junior League of Peoria spearheaded its purchase.



In 1985, it became Family House, a guest home for families of patients at Peoria hospitals. The building served that purpose until 2011, when Petruzzi purchased it for $155,000 after Family House moved elsewhere.