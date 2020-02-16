On January 13, my 93-year-old mother was at UnityPoint Health-Proctor, due to breathing and heart issues. She asked me to get her some soup and salad from the cafeteria to have for lunch, so I went down to get it. When I went to pay for it, I learned that the computers were down and they couldn’t accept credit card payments. As I didn’t have enough cash, I said I’d have to leave the food there to go to an ATM. Two nice ladies in hospital scrubs who were getting their lunches immediately offered to pay for it. Though I tried to decline, they graciously insisted, and so I accepted. This small act of unhesitating generosity brought a glow to what was otherwise a challenging day for me, and Mom was thrilled to learn that someone she didn’t know had bought her lunch. She enjoyed the food all the more with the added layer of kindness. Thanks for making the day a little brighter.

M.J.A.

Rockville, Md., formerly of Peoria

