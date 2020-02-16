PEORIA – A 46-year-old Galesburg woman has died from injuries sustained in a vehicle collision a week ago, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Mona J. Rodriguez of Lawrence Avenue in Galesburg was pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m. Saturday at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was involved in a head-on collision at 9:04 p.m. Feb. 8 at 2114 Farmington Road in West Peoria and was transported to St. Francis in critical condition.

Rodriguez suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries causing her death. The coroner said toxicology tests are pending.