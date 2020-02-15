It’s been tried via petition drive a couple of times without success. Now the focus is going to be on the General Assembly doing something about it.

The “it” is what is popularly known as the fair maps amendment which tries to get the politics out of the once every decade process of drawing new political maps in the state. It has been the goal and dream of good government types forever to change that with the hope of more evenly dividing political power in Illinois.

The current maps, of course, were drawn by Democrats and it shows. Both the House and Senate have super majorities of Democratic members which means that in theory they could act with virtual impunity since they could override any veto of their handiwork. In reality, it doesn’t really work out that way, but it’s always better to have a lot more members than the opposition party.

The latest fair maps plan is supposed to be new and improved over its predecessors. The proponents have high hopes they can generate enough momentum to overcome any opposition from Democratic leaders. The problem is high hopes and good intentions aren’t the same as winning in the General Assembly.

PLENTY OF PLATES

Have you heard anyone complain lately that the state just doesn’t have enough type of license plates to choose from? Of course not because Illinois is noted for its glut of special license plates that cover a wide range of causes. About the only thing not covered is a plate to support your favorite allergy.

Sports are always popular and a bill’s been introduced this year to have plates for the Chicago Sky women’s professional basketball team, Chicago Red Stars women’s professional soccer team and Chicago Fire men’s professional soccer team. The bill also provides for plates for “any Illinois minor league sports team.”

At the same time, the bill removes the St. Louis Rams from the list of available teams. What, you might ask, happens to those Rams plates that are already on the road? Nothing. There aren’t any Illinois Rams license plates. The secretary of state’s office said none were produced so none were sold.

Maybe the St. Louis XFL team will have a better response.

MAKING MEMORIES

Usually, Republican lawmakers beef about mandates handed down from state government, especially if they are unfunded. They usually do, but not always.

Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is sponsoring a bill that requires kids to memorize part of the Declaration of Independence as a condition of completing the fifth grade. (To be fair, Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, has signed on as a co-sponsor). It’s not clear what happens if the kid fails to memorize it.

The bill spells out the passage to be memorized. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

That’s not so difficult and rote memorization is clearly the best way to educate. Still, why make everyone recite the same part of the document? Give the kids freedom to choose what they want to memorize. Like this:

“He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States, for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners, refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.”

Or maybe this one: “A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

Might put a different context on things.

