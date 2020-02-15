PEKIN — Fourth place out of four teams.

That's where the Pekin co-op boys swimming and diving team finished last weekend in the Mid-Illini Invitational, but it still was a good day for the Dragons in their home pool.

Two Pekin swimmers -- Isaac Watson and Gavin Schwermin -- swam personal-best times.

Watson, the Dragons' top point-earner in the meet, established PR's while finishing third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.87) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (:52.87).

Schwermin swam his PR's while finishing seventh in the 200 IM (2:27.56) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.96).

Pekin's Nate Kraus dropped eight seconds for his season-best time in the 500 freestyle while finishing eighth (6:01.62).

The Dragons' Kainan Buley was fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:46.63) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.35) in his season-best times.

Metamora co-op won the invitational team championship with 412 points. Washington co-op (321.5), defending champion Dunlap co-op (320.5) and Pekin (201) rounded out the team standings.

The Mid-Illini Conference does not sanction boys swimming and diving because there are only four teams, one shy of what's needed to be a conference sport.

Canton swimmers compete at the Mid-Illini Invitational as individuals, not as a team.

Metamora is a co-op with Eureka, Roanoke-Benson and El Paso-Gridley.

Washington is a co-op with East Peoria and Morton.

Dunlap is a co-op with Chillicothe IVC and Princeville.

Pekin is a co-op with Tremont.

The Dragons aren't done swimming and diving at home.

Pekin will play host to a sectional meet Saturday, Feb. 22. Qualifiers will advance to the state meet Feb. 28-29 at Evanston.

