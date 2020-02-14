PEORIA — A man fled a gas station with a bottle of vodka, leaving behind 80 cents and his cellphone as payment, police said.

At 8:41 a.m. Feb. 5, a man — later identified as a 59-year-old Peoria County man — entered the Circle K at 5422 W. Farmington Road, west of the city. He asked he clerk for a half-pint of Skol vodka from behind the counter, according to a Peoria County Sheriff's Office report. After scanning the bottle for purchase — $3.31 — the clerk put it on the counter.

The man grabbed the bottle and walked out, leaving behind 80 cents and a cellphone, the report stated. The store manager then called police.

A deputy examined the phone, looked at the contacts and clicked the entry "me." The phone then revealed a name, which the deputy used to look up booking mug shots, the report stated. The deputy then viewed security footage of the vodka thief, whose face matched the mug shots, thus confirming that the phone belonged to the thief.

About three hours after the crime, the deputy spotted the same man walking near the Circle K along Farmington Road. The deputy stopped to arrest the man.

"I knew when I went in the store that I was going to be arrested," he told the deputy.

He then admitted that he had entered the store without enough money to cover the cost of the vodka, the report stated. However, he said the phone was "enough payment," the report stated.

The man was taken to the Peoria County Jail, where he was booked on a misdemeanor count of theft.