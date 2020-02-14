PEORIA — Several computer and other electronic devices were stolen from the Dream Center in Downtown Peoria sometime last weekend.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the break-in was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. An employee said the last time they were in the building, 714 Hamilton Blvd., was Saturday morning and nothing amiss was noticed.

A wad of paper near a door on the northeast side of the building was found, leading the employee to speculate that it was used to prop the door open for the thieves to come in and take things.

Taken were two xBox consoles with their controllers, a 55-inch TV, a PS3 console with its controllers from the facility's game room. Also taken were two laptop computers, two desktop computers and a printer, the report said.

Total lost was estimated, the report said, at $2,600. Police have made no arrests.