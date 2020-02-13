Investigators were attempting to determine the official cause of a fire Wednesday at a farm-supply store in downtown Princeville.

A representative of the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was to arrive Thursday at Wineinger's Country Feed & Supply, 116 E. Spring St.

The fire was reported about noon Wednesday. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were emanating from windows of the business warehouse, according to Chad Hughes, deputy chief of the Akron-Princeville Fire Protection District.

Nobody was injured. It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the bulk of the flames, although they on the scene until about 6:30 p.m.

An electrical issue was assumed to have caused the fire, Hughes said Thursday. Sawdust used for animal bedding made the fire difficult to douse.

"It just sits there and smoulders," Hughes said. "It doesn't really do flames."

Hughes said damage was extensive, although he didn't have an estimate. The business was closed Thursday.

Firefighters from at least eight other departments, including Peoria, assisted Akron-Princeville crews.

This was the second major fire in less than a year in downtown Princeville. Last June, a two-story building at 132 N. Walnut St. was destroyed. It housed apartments and a Mexican restaurant.