Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Feb. 10.

Next month, the Murray Baker Bridge over the Illinois River at Peoria is to be closed for extended, major repairs. The McClugage Bridge also is undergoing work and expansion.

Perhaps it won't be long before yet another major Peoria bridge section undergoes work. And before commuters fume and fuss, although they'll have a chance to do that this week.

Reconstruction of the Cedar Street Bridge extension in East Peoria is being proposed, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The $37 million proposal entails replacement of bridges over the Tazewell & Peoria Railroad tracks and over Main Street in East Peoria. The area is beyond the east end of the span that connects East Peoria with MacArthur Highway in Peoria.

A public hearing regarding the project is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Festival Building, 2200 E. Washington St. in East Peoria.

During construction, the interchange between Main Street and the bridge extension would be closed. The bridge-extension interchange with Edmund Street would be unaffected.

The project would take about two years to complete. It has no firm staring date, but IDOT expects most of the work to take place in 2022 and 2023.

Main Street between Ravine and Silver streets also would be resurfaced. That work is to take place in stages, and Main Street would remain open to traffic, according to IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel.

"We will have traffic control, including lane closures as needed, to complete the improvements on Main Street for the reconstruction of the interchange,” he stated.

IDOT will need to acquire additional right-of-way and easements.

The public hearing is to be conducted in an open-house format. Exhibits and maps are to be available, as are IDOT personnel who can answer questions and receive feedback.

Here's hoping IDOT has enough sense to space enough time between these bridge projects. Otherwise, using a canoe to traverse the river might be the fastest mode of transportation. Marquette and Joliet would be proud.

It all renders appropriate the song heard on the way to work.