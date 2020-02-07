An Illinois husband and wife hospitalized for coronavirus in the first person-to-person transmission reported in the United States have been discharged, according to the hospital.

A woman in her 60s caught the disease while traveling to Wuhan, China, in late December to take care of her sick father, and returned to Chicago in mid-January, health officials have reported. Her husband — who is also in his 60s and had underlying health conditions — then contracted the virus from her, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month. The spouse had not made the trip to China with his wife, health officials said.

The husband and wife were treated in isolation at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Hospital officials announced on Friday that the patients were discharged “under guidance” of experts from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health. The husband and wife are transitioning to "home isolation,” a St. Alexius spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the couple requested privacy during this time, but they did release a statement to the public.

“With it being an uncomfortable situation, the care and the services we’ve received have been great," said the statement the hospital released. "Everyone’s been very kind and very respectful. This has been the best healthcare experience we’ve ever had, but we’re definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal.”

Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the state health department, said, “The couple will remain at home with daily monitoring by public health officials until CDC provides clearance that they can leave their home."

She added that public health officials are still learning about the new virus, and their guidance might change with new information.

Nationwide, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in six states; 225 tested negative and 100 tests are pending, according to CDC statistics as of Friday.

While U.S. officials have declared coronavirus a public health emergency, Illinois health experts say the likelihood of contracting the disease here is low; many medical providers say the flu is a bigger threat to most people in the United States.

The viral outbreak — which originated in Wuhan — has infected more than 31,000 individuals internationally, mainly in China, according to the Associated Press; there have been more than 600 deaths linked to the virus in China.

The CDC has been distributing coronavirus test kits this week to various labs across the United States, including a Chicago lab run by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The CDC-developed test kit is crafted for quicker use, with results as soon as four hours after testing upper and lower respiratory specimens from those suspected of having coronavirus. The Chicago lab is the only one in Illinois scheduled to receive the test kits, according to state officials.