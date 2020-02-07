The U.S. Census Bureau is still seeking thousands of workers for jobs to help complete the 2020 census, which begins in coming weeks.

The federal agency as of Thursday had met 90% of its recruitment goal in Illinois, but that still means it needs 7,000 to 9,000 more applicants by early March, said Timothy Olson, associate director for field operations for the Census Bureau, who was visiting Chicago this week.

“We want to have all of the needed applicants in the pool by early March. That’s when the biggest actual selection process actually begins, called nonresponse follow-up,” Olson said.

The temporary, part-time workers will be tasked with, among other duties, following up with households who do not answer the questionnaire on their own. This year, households across the country by March 12 will be able to fill out the form by mail, phone or internet.

Agency officials previously said the goal was to recruit more than 80,000 workers in Illinois. In Chicago, they had sought to recruit 20,600 workers.

People working for the bureau in Illinois can expect to get paid $17.50 to $29.50 an hour, according to the agency. The census increased its pay late last year to draw a larger pool of applicants because of the low unemployment numbers in the Midwest.

The number of people the agency is recruiting is tied to how many people they expect to respond to the questionnaire on their own for each area, Olson said. If an area has a higher percentage of people who respond by mail, phone or online, the census takers hired by the agency will work for a shorter period, he said.

Across the country, the agency has had an easier time recruiting people in areas with a higher unemployment rate than the national average, Olson said. It’s been particularly difficult to recruit applicants in parts of New England such as New Hampshire and Vermont, he said.

In Illinois, the unemployment rate was 3.7% as of December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was slightly higher than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, the Census Bureau had only reached about 60% of its recruitment goal for Wisconsin, Olson said. The bureau has also had trouble recruiting people in some parts of Minnesota.

“Wisconsin, Minnesota, they are definitely looking better than they were about a month ago,” Olson. “I was losing sleep over those areas.”

Still, he remained optimistic that the areas would get close to the recruitment goals by early March because the number of people applying has increased in recent weeks.

“We have about a month left to really attract enough applicants to feel comfortable that we can hire enough local people,” Olson said.

To work with the bureau, a person has to be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, have an email address, pass a criminal background check, undergo fingerprinting and complete training. Workers must be able to read, write and speak English, and the bureau is also seeking people who speak more than one language. More information can be found at 2020Census.gov/jobs.