MACKINAW — A high school principal from Deer Creek-Mackinaw and a fourth-grade teacher from Canton are finalists for the Golden Apple Excellence in Leadership and Teaching awards.

Mary Lanier, principal of Deer Creek-Mackinaw School in Mackinaw, has been selected as one of six finalists for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership. She was selected from 104 nominations statewide.

Amanda Sipe, a fourth-grade teacher at Westview Elementary School in Canton, is one of 30 finalists in Illinois for the teaching award. She was selected from a field of 732 nominations representing 64 counties across the state.

Leadership award nominations increased 40% over last year and were received from 33 counties, with four counties being represented at the finalist stage. This is the seventh year that Golden Apple has recognized exceptional school leaders and the second year that nominees have been accepted from throughout Illinois.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity and delivered dramatic student growth. Fellow educators, students, parents and community members nominate school leaders for the awards.

The Golden Apple Leadership recipient receives a cash award of $10,000, with $5,000 for the school leader and $5,000 to the school for a project of the recipient's choosing. Award recipients also become fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who support current and future teachers and deepen the learning of students.

Finalists for both the teaching and leadership Golden Apple awards will be recognized on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Q Center in St. Charles. Event details and tickets are available at www.goldenapple.org/celebration. The 2020 Golden Apple Award recipients will be notified in the spring with surprise visits at their schools.

Last year's leadership winner was Peoria Public Schools Principal Sue Malahy of Lindbergh Middle School in Peoria.

