A fire Tuesday night at a Central Peoria apartment complex damaged a kitchen, according to authorities.

Fire crews were called about 9 p.m. to Lexington Hills Apartments, 3443 W. Oakcrest Drive. There they found a resident had left cooking unattended on a stove.

Grease had ignited. Before firefighters arrived, the resident used a chemical extinguisher to try to douse the flames.

The fire damaged the stove hood and two cabinets.

No injuries were reported, according to the Peoria Fire Department. Damage was estimated at $1,500.