A recently concluded tax amnesty program reeled in about $65 million more than initially estimated, the Illinois Department of Revenue reported Tuesday.

Roughly 63,000 taxpayers took advantage of the program that allowed qualified taxpayers to pay off outstanding state tax liability incurred between June 30, 2011, and July 1, 2018, resulting in about $240 million collected.

The program — which Gov. JB Pritzker put forward in last year’s budget — ended in November, but IDOR will continue verifying payments over the next few months to make sure the payments meet the requirements of the program. IDOR also expects to uncover “tens of millions more toward unpaid liabilities.”

More than $60 million of the recovered funds will be allocated to local governments and $7.5 million will go to the City of Chicago.

“By encouraging taxpayers with liabilities to pay what they owe, we build trust in the system while raising revenues the state can use to invest in our future,” IDOR Director David Harris said in a statement.

About 90 percent of the returns derived from the individual income tax, sales tax and business income tax.

