PEKIN — A Pekin man’s arrest Sunday demonstrated that marijuana’s legalization hasn’t yet erased its popularity on the black market.

Tazewell County prosecutors charged Paul Hilliard, 22, on Monday with possessing nearly 100 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver. He also was ticketed for illegal transportation of the substance in a vehicle under traffic laws that came with marijuana’s statewide legalization last month.

A North Pekin police officer stopped a vehicle carrying Hilliard, another passenger and its driver for an equipment violation and found cause to summon another officer and a K-9 unit. When the dog alerted to possible drugs the officers asked Hilliard to step out of the vehicle, court records stated.

A search of Hilliard and a backpack he possessed revealed 95 grams of marijuana packaged for individual sales and two digital scales, records stated.

Hilliard remained held Tuesday on $12,000 bond pending his next court appearance March 5 on the charge punishable by probation to five years in prison. The vehicle’s other occupants were not charged.