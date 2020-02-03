PEORIA — Both of Peoria's Hy-Vee locations will no longer be open around the clock.

Beginning Feb. 10, the two stores — one in Sheridan Village and one near The Shoppes at Grand Prairie — will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," the post said.

And the HyVee in Canton will change its hours too. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

The newly opened convenience store and gas station in Sheridan Village will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., the post said. The gas pumps will be operational 24 hours a day. There was no indication on what the new hours would be at the store near Grand Prairie.

Hy-Vee isn't the first large grocery store to change its hours. In September 2018, the Kroger in Evergreen Square adopted similar hours. That marked the end of a 24 hours a day operation.