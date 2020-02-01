PEORIA — Missing for two and a half years, Alexis Scott is someone you have likely heard of. But do you know the names of the other missing women of Peoria?

There are nearly 100 women who are missing or have been murdered in Peoria and Peoria County since 1993.

That number was a shock to Susan O’Neil and Kristen Elizabeth Meierkord, two of the five area activists putting together a display to honor the women called Remember Her, Peoria!

“I was very surprised that there were just way more than we expected,” said O’Neil. “I had no idea until we started researching how many there are.”

It’s not been easy to compile the list. Even with the cooperation of the coroner and the police and sheriff’s departments, a complete list has not been forthcoming. The coroner’s office started keeping electronic records only three years ago, and the computer programs used by the law enforcement agencies are not set up to easily retrieve that type of information, said O’Neil.

“That’s what the Peoria Police Department said. It took them a long time because the computer programmer had to write a program to spit out the information,” she said.

Because organizers want the list to be as accurate as possible, they are asking friends and relatives of missing or murdered women to contact them through their Facebook page, Remember Her, Peoria.

The idea for the display sprang from the work some of the display organizers have been doing for the past two and a half years to keep Alexis Scott’s name in the public eye, with the ultimate goal of prompting police to find out what happened and to hold someone accountable. During one of their meetings, Meierkord held up an article about The REDress Project, a Canadian effort designed to shine light on the issue of missing and murdered aboriginal women, and suggested Peoria needed to do a version of the display.

Starting Feb. 15, about 100 dresses will be hung on a fence near Sous Chef, 1311 SW Adams St., in the Peoria Warehouse District. An informational event will kick off the display at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and will include speakers and a performance by the Peoria Drum Circle.

“The display is going to stay up the remainder of the month,” said O’Neil. “As the dresses get rained and snowed on, I think it will make a bigger impact. Some of these women were thrown in ditches and were found weeks and days or months later. So that’s why we want to leave it up for people to drive by and see that every day the dresses are becoming more deteriorated.”

While it’s been hard to compile the list of names, it hasn’t been as difficult to procure the dresses. Everyone who hears about the project offers to donate. Instead of using red dresses, the display will be color-coded into four different categories — missing, murdered, murdered by a domestic partner, and unsolved. There will also be a handful of little girl dresses to represent the youngest victims.

On Friday afternoon, Bradley University art instructor Alexander Martin, one of the organizers of Remember Her, laid dresses on the floor of a lecture hall at the university while preparing for his class Contemporary Art and Community Engagement. Martin described the project before handing dresses to a few students who had volunteered to sew them onto hangers for the display. The room got very quiet as Martin described how the dresses would become damaged and decayed over the course of the monthlong outdoor display.

“I like this project in that it represents the people that we’ve lost. I feel disturbed with things that get represented as a statistic because it looks at something as a lump sum and not as individuals,” said Martin, who plans to re-use the damaged dresses in more displays throughout the community after the initial display is over. He hopes the display will prompt people to ask some key questions.

“Why are women of all varieties facing so much violence, why is this so commonplace? Why are we so quick to ignore it and chalk it up to a statistic, and not solve the problem?” he said. “Everyone knows this is a tragedy, but seeing names on these garments may make people reconsider their thoughts on it and look at the societal problems that we have that lead to so much violence towards women.”

The circumstances surrounding each case vary greatly, but there are some women in the display who were involved in drugs or prostitution. Their lifestyles led them to be wrongly marginalized, said O’Neil. A major goal of the project is to change attitudes — no one, no matter how they lived, deserves to be abused or murdered.

“We want people to know that these women were important — they mattered. They were people someone loved, whether they were a sister, daughter, mother, aunt, cousin or best friend,” said O’Neil. “I can think of one of these victims now — I had a case with her, I’m a lawyer — and she ended up being one of these victims. I was researching her for this project, and the newspaper headlines basically talked about her lifestyle. She wasn’t a real person that mattered because she was a prostitute and she used drugs. Kind of like ‘she got what she deserved, what did you expect?’ And that just has no place in the conversation. None. I think what we should be asking is, 'Why?' What happened to this woman? Why did she end up in this desperate situation where she had to turn tricks because she was addicted to drugs? How did that happen, and where were we as a community, with mental health services, drug treatment services? Where were we?”

