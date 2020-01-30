A fire Wednesday night at a Central Peoria apartment complex injured one person, authorities stated.

Firefighers were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Sterling Towers, 2625 W. Reservoir Blvd. There they found smoke in a fourth-floor hallway, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

The smoke was the result of a kitchen grease fire a resident had extinguished before crews arrived.

Firefighters ventilated the apartment and hallway and cooled the fire site to prevent re-ignition.

The resident sustained a minor hand/wrist burn in an attempt to put out the fire, the department stated. The victim was transported to a hospital.

A stove, cabinets, a wall and personal items also were damaged, an estimated total of $1,250.