PERU — A fire early Saturday resulted in heavy damage to a Peru trucking business, according to authorities.

About 4 a.m., a Peru police officer on patrol discovered smoke and fire emanating from Double D Express Inc., 2930 May Road.

The officer, who also works as a part-time Peru firefighter, alerted a dispatcher. Firefighters from LaSalle, Oglesby, Peru, Standard and Spring Valley responded.

It soon became apparent the firefighters would need more help, according to the Peru Police Department. Other departments that responded included those in Cedar Point, Granville and Ladd.

The fire was brought under control about 5:30 a.m. Firefighters still were at the scene at 8 a.m., according to Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei.

"While it was a major fire .... If not for the timely discovery, the fire would have (been) much more devastating," he stated.

Nobody was injured, and no damage estimate was available. The Illinois State fire marshal was helping local authorities investigate, but foul play was not suspected.

According to WLPO radio in LaSalle, the building was filled with vehicles and tires. It lies along the north side of Interstate 80 near the Plank Road exit.