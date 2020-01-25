“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” – Dr. Seuss.

When you lose loved ones, you miss the little things.

And those little things are different for everyone.

That’s what readers told me after a recent column about a personal birthday ritual: each year, my parents would call me on the phone together to sing “Happy Birthday.” I wrote about an unsettling feeling this month as my birthday approached, the first since the death of my father last year. So, this year’s birthday marked not only the first without him around, but without the parental birthday duet.

Certainly, that’s not my biggest sorrow in missing my father. But there are little things that I miss about him, including the birthday song, and I wondered if you felt similarly about the passing of the loved ones in your life.

And you did:

Empty teacup: My wife died almost 10 years ago at the age of 63. We’d been together 47 years, married 43. Every morning when I’d get up, her empty teacup would be in the sink. It’s not there anymore. I miss that. — Rocky Gregory

Dad's whiskers: I miss my dad’s whisker rub on my cheek after he had shaved and put his Old Spice on. — Glenda Emanuelson

Birthday song: My mom and dad would call and sing duet birthday messages to all of their children and grandchildren. Everyone looked forward to them. Many of us wouldn't answer their call just so they would leave their singing message and we could keep their voices forever. My dad died last February at 90 years old. I am so glad we saved those messages. My 91-year-old mom carries on the tradition, but she plays “Happy Birthday” for us on the harmonica! So special. — Sue Mroz

Birthday call: I miss my parents. who died in 2010 and 2018. They often would call me in tandem on my birthday, and always reminded me of the day and time that I was born (Saturday at 9 a.m.). They would then tell me the familiar story of how my dad, who worked in radio at the time, had to sign on at the station very early that morning. My mom, who had apparently been in labor all through the night, had to call him at the station and tell him that it was time to go to the hospital. He had to call in a guy to come cover at the station while he took my mom to the hospital. I was then born 30 minutes after they arrived at the hospital so they were cutting it a little close. There's no telling how many times I heard that story over the years, but I always enjoyed them reliving it in that phone call on my birthday. Your story made me realize that it does make me feel a little sad to know that I will never get that phone call again.— Rhonda Bachman

His buddy: My husband would always call me Buddy, and I miss that! He would say, “Hey, Buddy, what do you want to do today?” or “Let’s go for a walk, Buddy!” It was not romantic but it was us! — Karen Budzinski

Cheap cigar: Whenever I smell a fat, cheap cigar, I revisit my Uncle Art. — Marilyn Griffith

Mother’s voice: My mother passed away two years ago. My mother and father lived in East Moline, and my wife and I would visit them. When I would tell a corny joke or lame story, my mom would always reply, “Oh, Kenny!” If only I could hear that again. — Ken Potts

Favorite day: Here’s what I miss about my dad, Francis Brady Sr. He loved to cook for his wife and their brood of eight kids. That first St. Pat’s Day after he died on March 15, 2003, at the age of 92 was the beginning of a lifetime of subdued Irish celebrations. Gone and never to return was the best corned beef and cabbage ever laid on a platter. Our best efforts to replicate that St. Patrick’s Day dinner never quite measure up. But every year we gather, raise a glass, and cook the meal in his honor. — Edith Brady-Lunny

New song: My parents would also call on the birthdays of myself, my husband and our kids and sing away. After my dad passed away in 1990, my mom did call on birthdays and sing a solo; it was still music to my ears but there was definitely something missing. It all stopped when she passed away in 1998. What great memories! Now my husband and I carry on that tradition by singing to our family members on their birthday. I’m sure the grandkids think it’s corny but hopefully we will be making great memories for them too! The older you get, the more precious those memories are. — Anita Schultz

Warm hands: Among the many things I miss about my husband is the way when I was cold, I could crawl into bed, put my arm around him and he would hold my hand until I warmed up and we would fall asleep. He died a year ago September. — Beth McSweeney

Father’s Day: My father passed away unexpectedly last April. In June I went to the store to buy a graduation card and birthday card for parties I would be attending. I was browsing through the cards and came across the Father’s Day section. I immediately broke down in tears and couldn’t get out of there fast enough! All of the holidays were sad for me last year. — Heidi McKeown

Mother’s Day: A little thing that hit me the year after mom passed was Mother’s Day. I remember being in Walgreens and seeing all the people in the greeting card aisle picking just the right card. It hit me like a Mack truck that I would never get to buy another Mother’s Day card for my mom. Tears streamed down my face as I thought, “You people are so damn lucky.” — Jen Morse

Tradition’s end: I was the fourth of eight children born into a great family in West Peoria. My father owned a doughnut shop, then a restaurant, and worked about 15 hours a day. Back in the ‘60s and '70's, holidays were for family gatherings. Kids today could not imagine the ghost town Peoria appeared to be on holidays. Everything was closed.

On holidays, we’d spend countless hours together at mom and dad’s. Often we’d play a poker into the wee hours of the morning. It was just nickel-and-dime stuff that never really amounted to much. Nonetheless, dad would always try to give any winnings back at the end of the night. We’d all laugh it off and refuse his returns.

Sadly, my dad suffered an aneurysm on Mother’s Day 1990. After his death, we never played poker again. It was never discussed. Holidays came and went and no one ever even mentioned it. It just wouldn’t be the same without dad. It chokes me up a little even now just thinking about it some 30 years later. Sure do miss that guy! — Angie M.

Crying again: On my first birthday after my mom had passed, I was sitting around the pool watching grandkids take swimming lessons. I discovered tears were pouring from my eyes, and I am not a person who cries easily. It was because my mom was not there for my birthday to tell me about the day I was born: how she took the bus to the hospital without waiting for her soldier-husband to make it home from the base, etc., etc. It will be twenty years this year since her passing, and as I write this I find myself crying again. We need to be thankful for the memories. — Carol Shaver

Uncle Chuck: My wife and I have been together for just over 10 years and married for nearly six, but our families have known each other for a long time, and I'd considered her Uncle Chuck a friend since I was a little kid. Anyways, the particular little thing I miss is his telling and re-telling of a story from a mission trip by my childhood church when I was in junior high. I started that trip feeling pretty lonely and like I didn't fit in, and Chuck must have picked up on that, because I was his go-to pal. He let me command the tape deck, so the drive there and back was defined by "Live at Leeds" and "Who's Next."

The church we were staying at didn't have showers, so, when the time came that all of us Baptist teens needed to wash the stench of puberty off, we went to the local YMCA. After getting my shower and stepping out demurely wrapped in my towel, I came face-to-face with a heavyset man in his ‘70s doing toe touches completely naked. I bolted to another part of the locker room and ran right into Chuck, who had watched the whole thing play out. He said I was white as a ghost and shouted, "I did not need to see that!" To Chuck, it was one of the funniest things he'd ever heard in his life.

We were together at many family and church events in the years to come, and anytime we ran into someone new, anytime we ran into someone who was on the trip, anytime we saw someone who was in danger of going without hearing the story for a season, Chuck would retell it. He would get laughing to the point of tears as he winded his way towards the "I did not need to see that" punchline. I think there are restaurants throughout the Midwest where the glasses are still shaking today from how hard he pounded the table as he cracked up. He died a couple of summers ago. Reading your column, I got choked up knowing that, although I know the story the way he'd tell it by heart, I'll never get to hear him do that again. — Austin Simpson

Scattered pieces: I lost my husband of 36 years on Nov. 28, 2018. Seems like yesterday. Thinking I have no tears left, but realizing buckets of tears can emerge at any given time. We were buddies, pals, lovers, friends. We traveled 50 states. We prayed together and found Jesus together, we laughed together, raised children, shared and loved grandchildren. Now, when I jump into bed, there are no warm feet for me to enfold. Saying our night time devotions and prayers — all my job now....I miss his prayers with me. When it's supper time, there is no one to ask, "What do you want for supper?" I sit in the church pew, alone, saving his spot. And, where's my Mr. Fix-it? I miss my good morning kiss, my good night kiss, his warm hand in mine — pieces I find hard to put back together. — Phyllis Draper

Family hub: My mom died suddenly on Dec. 19, 2012, at the age of 79, leaving behind a large family and many friends. I miss her everyday for so many reasons but this is what I miss the most about Mom.I miss just sitting around her comfy, kitchen table, gathering wisdom, advice, talking, laughing and catching up on all the current family news. Social media can't begin to compete with the connections she had. — Mary Venzon

Gingerbread man: My wife and I married in 1972. That Christmas, as a joke, my mother-in-law gave me a small, rubber gingerbread man. She had a great sense of humor, and my wife took after her. Every year after that, I got the gingerbread man — Gingee — for Christmas. After each one, she put it away. I did not know its location.

My wife passed away in April 2018, so there was not a Christmas gingerbread man that year or in 2019. I feared he was gone for good. But the other day I was cleaning out some things from my wife’s side of the closet, and I spied a small box. Not knowing what was in it, I opened it. There was Gingee, carefully wrapped up.

Gingee will have a place of honor at Christmastime this year. My wife is gone, but thanks to Gingee my Christmases will be happier just thinking about a stupid little rubber gingerbread man. — Nick Schaub

Phone message: When my dad would call me whether I would answer my phone or miss his call and he would leave a voicemail. Before he died, I saved some on my phone. I replay them often. Sometimes when I’m driving I’ll ask Siri to play a voicemail from my dad just to hear his voice. — Brenda Starling

Eagle watching: There is also a hole in my heart at this time of year when the Arconic Eagle Cam in Davenport, Iowa shows the return of two adult eagles, Liberty and Justice. These two have returned to their nest for at least 8 years to lay eggs. My father and I enjoyed nightly phone calls where we’d talk about the eagles, their eggs, then the eaglets, then the fledging, and the online voting for the names for the new chicks.

I’m watching the Arconic Eagle Cam this year without those nightly phone calls with Dad, missing him. If there is a successful hatch, I will be submitting my dad’s name, Frank, for online voting. Dad would really smile about that. — Ann Spitler

