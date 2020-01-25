PEORIA — When it comes to places for public art in Peoria, Donovan Park is a blank canvas.

"It's wide open," local environmentalist David Pittman said. "It's a former golf course. It's got 140 acres of varied topography. There's tremendous potential in this popular outdoor park for something."

Something Pittman and others have in mind is a sculpture garden, a plan the Peoria Park District board approved unanimously last November.

What's envisioned is to be discussed during a public gathering from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Cyd's in the Park. The restaurant occupies what was the Donovan Golf Course clubhouse before the property along North Knoxville Avenue was converted to parkland about five years ago.

"Outdoor Art in Donovan Park" is to include volunteers, including Pittman, and sculpture students from Bradley University, among others. Visual concepts are to be available.

Initial plans are for six sculptures to be placed in the park, some perhaps as early as this summer, according to Pittman. Discussions and decisions regarding artists and sculptures, which a six-person committee is to oversee, are expected to begin this spring.

The approved budget is $30,000, funded by private donations.

"If we only raise enough for five or four, we're OK with that," Pittman said Saturday about the sculptures. "The Park District will not start building until they have the money. This is not a credit operation."

Pittman used his Park District connections — he is a former board member — to help salvage a project first slated for Springdale Cemetery. The sculptures were to complement the renewed Civil War monument erected last October at the East Bluff burial ground.

Rehabilitation processes regarding the monument, first dedicated in 1866, lasted almost three years.

"The Springdale board has not been quite ready to say, 'Let's keep working on landscaping,'" Pittman said.

The Park District, led by Executive Director Emily Cahill, was more than supportive of a Donovan sculpture project, according to Pittman: "We have the best partner we could ever possibly ask for."

Local and regional artists are to be solicited. The Park District also is to determine where in Donovan the sculptures will be located.

An additional three sculptures are to be erected in each of the following two years, for a total of 12.

Some sculptures might remain in the garden for only a year before they're replaced, although the plan is for the overall installation to be permanent.

The committee might suggest criteria for the sculptures. Perhaps a piece can reflect the park's golf heritage, Pittman suggested. Eventually, other art might be displayed.

"For me, at least, the strongest motivation as an environmentalist is that Donovan has an opportunity to bring together landscape with art," Pittman said. "It has an opportunity to use its relatively empty space for a huge variety of artistic expressions.

"It has an opportunity to bring our community under one big, broad tent."

