WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AT PEKIN

Final: Pekin 35, Normal Community 33 (overtime; nonconference game).

What happened: Leah McClanahan's layup with about 20 seconds left in overtime gave the Dragons the victory over Normal Community, which couldn't score on its final possession. A Normal Community basket just before the final buzzer in regulation time sent the game into overtime tied 31-31.

Stars: Three Pekin players combined for 30 of the Dragons' 35 points. Taylor Goss had 14 points, McClanahan had nine and Gracie Kizer had seven. Jenna Taphorn, normally one of Pekin's leading scorers, missed her third game because of an ankle injury. Karleigh Creasey and Mallory Oloffson each had eight points for Normal Community.

Did you know: Pekin now has beaten all three Bloomington-Normal teams it has faced this season. The Dragons previously defeated Normal West and Bloomington. Pekin won't face Bloomington Central Catholic or Normal U-High, the other two Twin Cities teams.

Quote: "We were up by one point over Normal Community with about 2 1/2 minutes left in overtime and we had the ball, but I needed to call a timeout because we weren't playing like we had the lead. We were dribbling around and not looking to run our offense. We're winning close games this year, unlike last year, but we still have some growing to do in that area. Our 2-3 zone defense bothered Normal Community. We rarely score as many as 40 points a game, so scoring 35, even in an overtime game, wasn't a surprise. "-- Pekin coach Brett McGinnis.

Records: Pekin 10-10; Normal Community 11-12.

