WASHINGTON — Parking for longer than two hours on three streets near Washington Community High School while school is in session will require a permit starting at the end of the month.

All of Tyler Street, plus West Adams Street from Highland Place to Lincoln Street and Lincoln from West Jefferson Street to Madison Street were added Tuesday by the City Council to the city's list of permit parking streets.

The action followed months of complaints voiced to the City Council by West Adams residents about high school students clogging their street by parking there, plus driving recklessly on their street.

"I commend the students for parking that far away from the high school and hoofing it, but all those cars on West Adams made it difficult for residents to get in and out of their driveways, and to maintain the residential feel of the street," said Washington Deputy Police Chief Jeff Stevens.

Stevens said residents and property owners on Tyler, West Adams and Lincoln should be able to obtain a parking permit for their street from the Washington Police Department by the end of the week.

There is no charge for the annual permit, which is a decal that must be displayed on the driver's side rear window.

Guest permits can be obtained from the Police Department when needed.

Permit parking restrictions won't be enforced until signs are posted. That should take place by the end of the month, Stevens said.

Residents and property owners on the streets that previously had permit parking must get a new annual permit if they need one, Stevens said.

All of Court Drive, Franklin Street, Morris Street, Birkett Court, Tiezzi Lane and Michael Court, and Spring Street between Court and Franklin and the west side of Harvey Street between Walnut Street and West Jefferson also are parking permit streets.

Stevens said the Police Department will inform residents and property owners on permit parking streets about the need for permits.

The fine for parking illegally on a permit street is $25 if paid in the first seven days, higher after that.

