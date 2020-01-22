GALESBURG — In early September, when Galesburg City Council gave the OK for Nature’s Treatment of Illinois to build a marijuana dispensary at the site of the former Aldi, plans were set for the dispensary to hire 25 people and open by Jan. 1.

Four months later, issues with supply and state licensing have kept the building at Main and Henderson streets from opening.

On Dec. 20, Nature’s Treatment’s Galesburg Facebook page announced a delay in the opening from Jan. 1 to, tentatively, Feb. 3, citing statewide product shortages.

Now, it looks like the wait for the dispensary's grand opening is going to be longer.

According to a statement sent to The Register-Mail from Nature’s Treatment of Illinois Manager Shannon Ballegeer, the opening date has been pushed back “until further notice.”

“We’re optimistic that we will be open before April,” Ballegeer said in the email message.

According to Ballegeer, the state of Illinois is behind on granting licenses for dispensaries’ second sites, such as Nature’s Treatment’s Galesburg location. The company also operates a site in Milan, which had already sold medical marijuana and opened for recreational on Jan. 1.

Ballegeer says the company applied for both the Milan and Galesburg sites at the same time, but that only one second-site license has been approved so far in Illinois.

"We hope that due to our timeliness, our application is at the top of the list for review," Ballegeer said.

She added that Nature’s Treatment believes the holdup is because of product shortages for medical cannabis patients, who have also seen reduced product availability since recreational cannabis legalization, and whose numbers increased dramatically over the course of 2019.

Marijuana shortages have been common after legalization in other states, with growing, processing and transportation all needing to happen in state, and certification for growers and sellers moving at a staggered pace. A Saturday article by the Chicago Tribune said the state's supply issues may persist for six months to a year, or longer.

Ballegeer said Nature's Treatment's Milan location has been "very close to running out of recreational products completely," setting limits on how many products people can buy and being unable to sell "flower" marijuana at all to recreational customers, leaving only edible and "vape" products on the menu.

"Even with the limits, some products are selling out in a few hours," Ballegeer said.

As for the Galesburg dispensary, work continues on filling staff positions. According to the Galesburg location’s Facebook page, Nature’s Treatment of Illinois will be holding open interviews from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at 200 E. Main St., on the second floor of the YMCA.

"We're looking to hire at least 15 more employees," Ballegeer said.

During the interviews, applicants will have 15 minutes to answer two prepared questions, and interviews will be given on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must be 21 or older.

The construction on the dispensary itself is set to be completed "before the end of the month," Ballegeer said.

