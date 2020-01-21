Pekin Rotary Club was recently recognized for exemplary achievements.

The club received the “Rotary International Citation with Presidential Distinction;” the “100% Foundation Giving Club” Award; and the “Every Rotarian Every Year Award.”

These awards recognize a club that has distinguished itself in specific goals achievements, averaged at least $100 average giving to the Rotary International Foundation, and demonstrated that every club member is dedicated to supporting Rotary’s Annual Fund and philanthropic goals ever year.