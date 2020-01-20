THURSDAY'S RESULTS

WRESTLING

AT LIMESTONE

Finals: Pekin 68, Limestone 12; Pekin 42, Canton 31 (Mid-Illini Conference matches).

What happened: Six pins in a seven-match stretch carried Pekin past Canton.

Stars: Pekin freshman 170-pounder Gunner Brophy pinned his Canton opponent in 5:00 to clinch the Dragons' win over the Little Giants. The Dragons' Karson Lamb moved up from 220 to 285 pounds and pinned his Canton opponent in 3:15. Pekin's Michael Wallace moved up from 120 to 126 pounds and pinned his Canton opponent in 3:41.

Did you know: This weekend's Quincy Invitational was canceled because of bad weather for the second straight year, so the Dragons didn't make the trip Friday to the Quad Cities for the two-day tournament. Pekin's next competition is the Mid-Illini tournament Jan. 25 at East Peoria.

Quote: "The Canton match was a nail-biter and a freshman (Brophy) came through in the final match." -- Pekin coach John Jacobs.

Records: Pekin 11-10, 4-2; Limestone NA; Canton NA.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AT PEORIA NOTRE DAME

Final: Notre Dame 57, Pekin 50 (nonconference game).

What happened: Down 24-21 at halftime, Notre Dame outscored Pekin 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 40-30 lead and went 13 for 19 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to deep the Dragons at bay.

Stars: Taylor Goss led the Dragons with 20 points and Gracie Kizer had 14. Three Notre Dame players scored in double figures: Ella McCombs (16), Mackenzie Schuler (13) and Lilly Blackford (13).

Did you know: Pekin beat Notre Dame 45-20 when the teams met Nov. 25 in the Limestone Thanksgiving Tournament.

Quote: "Notre Dame made their shots in the third quarter (Thursday) and we didn't. Turnovers also hurt us." -- Pekin coach Brett McGinnis.

Records: Pekin 9-9; Notre Dame 8-10.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

AT ROCK ISLAND

Final: Rock Island 114, Pekin co-op 68.

What happened: Pekin was not able to participate in the diving portion of the meet Wednesday at Augustana College because of competition date limitations, so the Dragons already trailed when the meet began Thursday.

Stars: Pekin's lone winner was Brady Hild. He won the 500 freestyle in 5:37.53, just .21 seconds ahead of runner-up Xavier Lolli of Rock Island.

Did you know: Pekin was supposed to compete Saturday in the Burlington (Iowa) Invitational, but the meet was postponed because of bad weather. It may be rescheduled for Monday.

Quote: "The boys were tired coming off Tuesday's meet (vs, Metamora co-op) so not many dropped times, but they stayed right on top of their times, which is what I expected." -- Pekin assistant coach Jill Weckbach.

Records: Pekin NA; Rock Island NA.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.