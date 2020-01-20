Five Republican Illinois House members are calling for an immediate hearing into the state’s automatic voter registration law after more than 500 non-U.S. citizens were inadvertently registered to vote because of a programming error in the Secretary of State’s Office.

“This is an absurd lack of compliance with state law, surfacing less than three weeks from the opening of early voting for our state’s 2020 general primary election,” the House members said in a letter dated Monday. The letter, sent to House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, and seeking a House executive committee hearing, came from GOP executive committee members including Reps. Tim Butler of Springfield, Ryan Spain of Peoria and Joe Sosnowski of Rockford.

Early voting for the March 17 Illinois primary starts Feb. 6.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the state’s automatic voter registration system into law in August 2017. The law triggers voter registration for people applying for driver's licenses or state identification cards at secretary of state facilities. Other state agencies also provide information for the automatic registrations.

Unless a person opts out, the information goes to the State Board of Elections, which forwards it to local election authorities, where the registration occurs.

“We were assured that nothing like this would happen,” Butler said. “Well, it’s happened.” Butler said he and other Republicans supported the automatic voter registration law but want to make sure safeguards are in place to avoid improper registrations.

Between July 2, 2018, and Dec. 13, 2019, registration information of 574 people “was improperly forwarded” to the state elections board, according to a Dec. 18 letter from the Secretary of State's Office to the state elections board.

Nathan Maddox, senior legal adviser to the secretary of state, said in the letter that people who say they are not a U.S. citizen should not be able to sign their name using a signature pad.

“Unfortunately, we have discovered a programming error with regard to this final step,” Maddox wrote, and the registration information was forwarded even though the 574 “were not allowed to complete the signature pad process.”

The State Board of Elections then notified 48 local election authorities — nearly half of the authorities statewide — that people who indicated “no” when asked if they were citizens still had registration information sent along. A list from the board shows that most of the people involved were in the state’s most populous areas: 126 in Chicago, 135 in the rest of Cook County, 56 in DuPage County and 54 in Lake County. One name each was sent on to Sangamon and Christian counties.

Henry Haupt, spokesman for the secretary of state, said that all 574 people involved are legally in the United States, because they have to be in order to get the licenses they received.

“They’re documented,” Haupt said. “They’re just not U.S. citizens.”

He also called the glitch “an isolated incident” that was fixed as soon as it was discovered. Butler had noted that the problem existed for more than 500 days.

More than 600,000 people have been registered to vote under the automatic voter registration law, said Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the State Board of Elections.

The secretary of state, according to its letter to the elections board, also sent letters to each of the 574 people telling them that their information was “inadvertently” sent to election authorities.

“This may have resulted in your being registered to vote even though you did not complete a voter registration form at our office,” that notice said. “We will be working with the Board of Elections and local election authorities to remove any improper voter registration information regarding you from the roll of registered voters.” It also tells people that if they received a voter registration card, they should destroy it or return it to the local election authority.

“Most importantly, you should not vote in any elections,” it states. It also tells them to keep the letter.

“If you are ever called upon to explain why you were briefly registered to vote you may use this letter to show you did nothing wrong,” it states. “The Secretary of State’s office made the mistake in this matter, not you.”

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said the one person registered in the county because of the glitch has not voted and their registration has been suspended. They have been notified by mail about the problem and will ultimately have their registration canceled unless they show proof of eligibility to be a voter, including being a citizen, he said.

Dietrich said that as of Friday, 161 of the registrations had been canceled statewide.

“One vote matters,” said Gray, whose office oversaw a recount last spring that ultimately had Springfield Ward 2 Ald. Shawn Gregory winning by a tie-breaking lottery. “We’ve certainly got to make sure that this never happens again.”

Steve Brown, spokesman for Madigan, said he had not known about the issue or seen the letter from Butler and others seeking the executive committee hearing until Monday, but said no one wants any improper voting.

