PEORIA — The Peoria County Farm Bureau will host a Health Awareness Seminar at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Farm Bureau auditorium.

The event is free to Farm Bureau members and $15 for non-members. It will feature two presentations, one on "making space for healthy minds," which discusses OSF HealthCare's 24/7 online program to help people manage their mental health and well-being. The second presentation is about the nationwide "Stop the Bleed" effort to raise awareness about preventing death from blood loss in emergency situations.

The event will conclude with a catered lunch.

For reservations, contact the Farm Bureau no later than Monday at (309) 686-7070 or at office@peoriacountyfarmbureau.org.