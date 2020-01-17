PEORIA — The Peoria Park District is one step closer to owning Forest Park Nature Center outright.

A state grant announced Friday gives the district the half-million dollars it was looking for in matching funds to purchase the facility from the current owners, Forest Park Foundation.

The foundation has leased the land to the park district since 1954 to operate, but last year foundation officials expressed a desire to get out of the land-owning business.

"It really means a lot to us to ensure that Forest Park Nature Center will remain in public hands," park district Executive Director Emily Cahill said.

If the purchase goes through, members of the public aren't expected to notice a difference at the facilities there.

"From the end user perspective, nothing will change," park district supervisor of environmental and interpretive services Mike Miller said at a public meeting on the subject last year. "The ownership will be public hands instead of private hands."

Cahill seconded that on Friday, and noted there may be opportunities to make some changes to the trails as part of the grant.

Discussion of the sale to the park district, including last year's meeting, has helped raise public awareness of the park, though, Cahill said.

"It's an absolute hidden gem," she said. "The people who know it use it all the time, but there's many people in the community who weren't aware of it and ... it's been a really great opportunity to elevate the visibility."

The $526,000 grant announced Friday comes from the state's Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. OSLAD grants are matching grants that provide up to 50% of the costs for a district's work.

It's one of two grants the district had applied for to help fund the purchase of the property. State officials had encouraged them to apply for both to help cover the costs, but told them they'd only receive one of the two, Cahill said.

The hope is that the change in ownership will occur sometime next year, Cahill said. The property is first required to go through an appraisal and an environmental study, even though the district now operates it.

There may be some changes phased in before the sale, though.

The park district had received a grant in 2014 to upgrade exhibits in the A-frame building at Forest Park Nature Center. But amid budget woes those grants were frozen.

Now, Cahill says, those grants are beginning to process as well.