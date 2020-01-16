TREMONT — Jimmy Hamdricks will go from homeless to living high on the hog.

Twice rejected, the pot-bellied pig will be adopted out soon from the Tazewell County Animal Control shelter. The 150-pound porker's new owners live in rural Woodford County, said shelter employee Cylie Robertson.

"The people live on a farm," she said.

Recently, Jimmy Hamdricks' original owner had asked a Pekin friend to watch the pet for a few days, but that turned into weeks, with no sign of the owner. So, on Friday, the friend lugged the pig to the shelter, saying it was too much to handle — especially because Pekin ordinances do not allow pot-bellied pigs within city limits.

On Wednesday, the shelter made an adoption plea on Facebook, as reported in this space. On Thursday, an adoption went through.

However, Jimmy Hamdricks isn't going anywhere just yet. As part of the $50 adoption fee, he will be neutered. The procedure is set for Jan. 24.

Otherwise, though, has he shown excitement about his new home?

"Yes and no," Robertson said. "He really doesn't do too much."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.