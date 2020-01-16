Things may get icy, snowy or both this weekend. Some will embrace that by running up a huge hill, others will keep their pajamas on all day and watch movies. Whichever direction you choose to go, we've got you covered.

Make your own pottery

What: Art at the Bodega is offering a beginner wheel throwing class that will teach the basic techniques and methods at their Washington studio. Keep the pieces you make, if you choose.

Where: Art at the Bodega, 2407 Washington Rd., Washington, Ill.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Finished pieces that you choose to keep are $12.

Rivermen in action

What: The Rivermen take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a weekend series at the Civic Center.

Where: Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St., Peoria, Ill.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m.

Cost: $11

Family Movie Marathon

What: In 2019, the third Saturday of each month is Family Movie Marathon Day at the Fondulac District Library in East Peoria.

Where: Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria, Ill.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, showings at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bradley men’s basketball

What: The Braves take on the University of Northern Iowa in weekend action.

Where: Carver Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St., Peoria, Ill.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.

Cost: Tickets starting at $8.

Big Hill, Big Chill

What: The Illinois Valley Striders host the Big Hill Big Chill three-mile fun run or walk this weekend. The course begins and ends at Kuchie's On The Water. Per the event description: “There are no awards, no chip timing - just us crazy runners getting together to have a good time!”

Where: Kuchie’s On The Water, 579 Wesley Rd., Creve Coeur, Ill.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. Day of race registration from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Cost: Under 21 $10, $15 for 21 and over.