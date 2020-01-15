For housing and infrastructure projects, a Bureau County village has received federal funding that averages more than $2,000 per resident.

Neponset was awarded two $500,000 grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity revealed in an announcement earlier this week.

One grant will be used for improvements to the water system in Neponset, which has about 450 residents and is located eight miles northeast of Kewanee. Hydrants are to be among the objects of the funding.

The other $500,000 is to be used to rehabilitate 10 housing units in the village. The grants are designed to help homeowners of low to moderate incomes.

Another Bureau County community, Spring Valley, received a $500,000 housing grant and $300,000 for sanitary sewer system improvements. About 5,200 people reside in Spring Valley.

The only other Journal Star-area community to receive a housing-rehab grant was Colchester ($500,000).

Abingdon received $435,000 for water-plant improvements. Bushnell received $500,000 to help construct a new well. DePue received $500,000 to help replace the village water tower.

To assist sanitary-line rehabilitation, Farmington received $500,000. Another $500,000 is to help fund storm-sewer construction in LaSalle.

Upgrades to the water-distribution system in Macomb warranted a $500,000 grant. Toluca is to receive $425,000 for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.

Although the feds provide the funding, the state administers it.