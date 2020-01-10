Good morning, troops. It's Friday, Jan. 10.

The Harvest Supper Club and Vintage Lounge lasted about 17 months at Junction City shopping center in Peoria.

The fine-dining establishment at 5901 N. Prospect Road is closed — for good, it appears.

A telephone call Thursday revealed the number has been disconnected. The restaurant's website no longer is functional, and its Facebook page has been decommissioned.

When Nick in the Morning visited Thursday evening, the doors were locked and the lights were off. No message was posted.

Thus apparently ends a decade of fine, farm-to-table dining that began in the Tazewell County city of Delavan and migrated to the other side of the Illinois River.

Harvest Supper Club is the descendant of Harvest Cafe, which local businesswoman Libby Mathers opened in 2010. The restaurant, based on locally sourced products, became an immediate hit in Delavan.

Diners could be transported by shuttle from Peoria. The Harvest Cafe also attracted customers from Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, among other locales.

Other Mathers-connected businesses on Delavan's main drag, Locust Street, were The Exchange Public Saloon and Hometown Wine and Spirits. A craft distillery also was planned, but it never opened.

The Mathers dining empire began to diminish in 2017, when Harvest Cafe closed. In 2018, the other two businesses also closed — rather abruptly, in the case of The Exchange.

Changes appeared to dovetail with a downturn in Mathers' health. She was 65 when she died last month.

Under a slightly different name, Mathers' son Tom re-established Harvest in July 2018 in the Junction City space Cyd's restaurant and market had filled. Cyd's moved across Knoxville Avenue to the old golf clubhouse at Donovan Park.

The new Harvest had received positive press from at least one local reviewer (and frequent Nick in the Morning co-conspirator).

With new restaurants seemingly opening all the time in the Peoria area, it'll be interesting to see if a successor takes over that location, and what kind of food might it serve.

The next tenant probably won't have the circuitous path Harvest took.

The song heard on the way to work probably didn't feature six drummers, five guitarists and two bass players. But that combination does make for an interesting video. As does a cameo appearance from the drummer in the band the singer also is in, on and off. More off, lately.