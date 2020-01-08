PEORIA —Preliminary work on the Murray Baker Bridge, which carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River, is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The work involves preparing the bridge for deck replacement later this year and will require closure of the outside lanes in each direction. The schedule for the closures is as follows:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Thursday through Saturday 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

More information can be found at the project website.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For updates, follow the Illinois Department of Transportation on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.