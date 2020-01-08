Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Travis Reinking, the man accused of killing four people in a 2018 mass shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House.

Instead, they will push to put Reinking — formerly of Tazewell County — in prison for life without the possibility of parole, an enhanced penalty that will require jury approval. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk's office notified the court of its intentions in a December filing.

Funk did not comment on the decision. Reinking's attorney, Paul Bruno, did not return a request for comment. Judge Monte Watkins has issued a gag order forbidding lawyers from discussing the case.

Reinking was arrested April 23, 2018, a day after police said he sprayed the Antioch diner with bullets and ran from the scene naked. He is in jail awaiting trial.

Reinking, 30, was indicted on 17 counts in the case, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. He was charged in the deaths of Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23.

He also faces attempted murder and weapons charges that could add additional time to his sentence.

Funk personally opposes the death penalty. But while he was campaigning for office in 2014, he said he was open to pursuing capital punishment as a prosecutor.

He has yet to seek the death penalty.

Funk declined the death penalty for mass shooter Emanuel K. Samson, the man who killed one person and injured several others in 2017 at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Samson has schizoaffective disorder — his attorneys said his mental health contributed to the crime.

The case against Reinking was put on hold for months because of his mental health issues. A judge committed Reinking for treatment in August 2018, saying he suffered from untreated schizophrenia.

Reinking was treated and deemed competent to face trial in October 2018. A trial date has not been publicly set.