In 2015, several organizations came together to create National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to thank police officers across the United States for the daily sacrifices they make in service to their respective communities.

“I think (National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a great idea,” said Ron Mathus of East Peoria, “I think police officers are underappreciated and they don’t get paid enough.”

Concerns of Police Survivors, one of the organizations that created National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and marked Jan. 9 as the day of observance, suggested several ways for private citizens to mark the occasions. They include sending cards of and thanks to local police departments, asking community children to send letters of support to local law enforcement agencies, sharing stories of positive experiences with police officers on social media, wearing blue or displaying blue porch lights in support of law enforcement, or organizing events to show appreciation.

Katie Stratton of Morton is an enthusiastic advocate of police officers. It could be said that she celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on a daily basis by displaying a Thin Blue Line American flag, which shows her admiration of the men and women who daily put their lives on the line to protect and serve the citizens of their communities.

“I already fly a flag that supports them,” said Stratton. “But on Thursday, I will probably send a ‘thank you’ card to the (Morton) Police Department. The work they do is really important, and they deserve our thanks.”

While Tim Uptain of Morton was aware that National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is approaching, but was not certain of the exact date. Jan. 9 is a particularly significant day on his calendar because his father was a police officer and many of his friends are in law enforcement. One of his friends was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in Rockford.

“They deserve respect and they don’t always get it,” said Uptain. “I have many t-shirts in remembrance of officers who have fallen. I’m going to wear one of those shirts on Thursday.”

Concerns of Police Survivors noted in an article on the organization’s web site that there has been recent negativity directed at law enforcement throughout the United States. That negativity makes it especially important for citizens to recognize the difficult careers that law enforcement officers have chosen. Cionna Taylor of Peoria is aware of how acts of police misconduct in the news can, unfortunately, create inimical attitudes toward law enforcement officials. However, she believes that the vast majority of police officers are dedicated and conscientious public servants.

“Most police are good officers who want to do their job and help people, in spite of the news about bad ones who grab the headlines,” Taylor said. “It’s a great idea to have a day to recognize their protection and service.”

City of Pekin Building Inspections/Development Director John Lebegue was not aware of the existence of a National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day until recently. Now that he is cognizant of the occasion, he is planning to send a card or note of thanks to the Pekin Police Department.

“The efforts of police departments should be appreciated,” said Lebegue. “I think a lot of times, people aren’t aware of what they do. (A national day) is a good way (for citizens) to show they value the work police officers do.”