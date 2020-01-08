As it turns out, the airspace above Illinois, and the rest of the country, is regulated by the federal government.

This could be troublesome for travelers who choose to indulge in adult use cannabis products while visiting the state, but forget to check their duffel before traveling. Both Chicago’s Midway and O’Hare airports, however, have a solution.

The airports installed cannabis amnesty boxes just past each Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, according to a recent report from the Chicago Tribune.

These boxes function much like DEA drug take back sites, and are regularly emptied, with the contents disposed of by Chicago police, according to the report.

Maggie Huynh, a Chicago Police Department spokeswoman, told the Tribune that police aren’t targeting travelers with cannabis, but hopes to insure that travelers don’t break federal law while moving through U.S. airports.

“We’re not encouraging people to bring cannabis through the airports at all,” Huynh told the Tribune. “But if for some reason you have it on you, we have those amnesty boxes out there so that you can dispose of it prior to getting on the airplane.”

At Peoria International Airport, there are no such amnesty boxes, according to Director or Airports Gene Olson, who said the airport will simply rely on state law and TSA guidelines when dealing with cannabis.

“The board decided not to adopt a policy,” said Olson. “What that does, in essence, is says that state law governs here at the airport.”

Illinois state law allows for possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 mg of THC infused products and 5 grams of marijuana concentrate for state residents 21 and over. Out of state residents can possess half of those amounts.

This means that, technically, cannabis is allowed in the airport as the same possession laws apply to airport travelers, but TSA agents are required to make a referral to law enforcement after discovering any violations of federal law.

In an email to the Daily Times, TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz explained that the agency’s responsibility is “to detect potential threats to aviation and the flying public”, which means, as Olson put it, agents aren’t searching explicitly for cannabis products because they provide no threat to the safety of the flight.

“However, in the event a substance that appears illegal is discovered during security screening, our officers will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer, who will then follow their own procedures,” said Koshetz.

This, according to Olson, is when state law comes into play.

“If the amount that the traveler possesses is a legal amount then nothing would happen,” said Olson.

Thus, it seems, the law enforcement referral and subsequent search operates as a sort of formality; the grey area left between federal prohibition and state legalization incarnate.

Olson reports that in the first week since adult use became officially legal, he has heard no reports of any cannabis related issues at the airport.

At the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, there are no amnesty boxes present, but Deputy Director of Marketing Fran Strebing says that could change in the near future.

"We do not currently have boxes but we are working on our program and anticipate that we will provide something for our travelers soon," she said in a message.