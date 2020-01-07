It isn't every day a former woodwind player in the Olympia High School marching band becomes a U.S. Senator.

That day came Monday, when Kelly Loeffler was inaugurated as the junior senator from Georgia.

It's a day at least one of Loeffler's former co-musicians in rural McLean County might not have seen coming. But even in the mid-to-late 1980s, Ed Jodlowski could tell the tall girl a few years behind him had potential beyond the band.

"I would say Kelly always had a pretty charismatic personality, but she was very bright and articulate and just kind of a beacon of light in her class," said Jodlowski, a saxophone player who graduated in 1986 from Olympia and now is its principal.

"To say that we thought maybe she'd become a senator, I don't know if anybody would say that," he said Tuesday. "But we knew she was destined for success."

Loeffler made her mark as an executive with Intercontinental Exchange, an Atlanta-based financial firm, and as CEO of Bakkt, a subsidiary that deals in cryptocurrency. The 5-foot-11 Loeffler also is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, a WNBA franchise.

She and her husband, Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffery Sprecher, are worth more than $500 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Politics became part of Loeffler's resume late last year. That's when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced he was appointing the 49-year-old fellow Republican to succeed Sen. Johnny Isakson, who after 14 years in office resigned because of illness.

The seeds of Loeffler's success were sown on her family's corn-and-soybean farm near Stanford, west of Bloomington. Also near Stanford is Olympia, which serves high school students from eight rural communities.

Much of southeast Tazewell County — including Armington, Hopedale and Minier — is located in the sprawling Olympia school district.

Loeffler graduated in 1988 from Olympia, where she played varsity basketball and ran cross country and track.

“We lived simply. Life revolved around farming, church, school and 4-H,” she said during her introductory news conference. “There was a rhythm to our lives: We planted in the spring, I showed cattle at the county fair in the summer and in the fall we harvested. Sundays were for church and family.”

Jodlowski affirmed Loeffler's background as being critical in her success.

"I think when you have that work ethic instilled in you at an early age, that just gave her the motivation to work hard as well," he said.

After Olympia and before she headed to the South, Loeffler earned degrees from the University of Illinois and from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. She also worked for Citibank, among other financial-services firms.

Heady stuff. But a few years ago, Loeffler found time to return to Olympia for her induction into the school's hall of fame. She gave a brief speech, according to Jodlowski.

"The idea that she was able to come back and just kind of honor the place where she got her start, I think that speaks volumes of her," he said.

It also can speak volumes to the Olympia students Jodlowski now shepherds. Even if they might not realize it.

"A lot of students grow up in rural America and think to themselves what it is (they) can do to kind of change the world," Jodlowski said. "They think, 'Not too much.'

"I think this sends a great message to our students that you may not become the next senator, but you can become anything you want if you work hard and do the right things. Kelly obviously did the right things in high school and beyond high school."