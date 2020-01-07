Tuesday

Jan 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Dennis Jay, 66; Debra Merritt, 65; both Washington.

David Kraus, 54, Pekin; Rhonda Kohler, 52, Marquette Heights.

Michael Lauer, 56; Michele Whitmer, 50; both Farmington.

Gregory Osman, 32; Latisha Harding, 31; both Eureka.

Andrew Pershing, 23; Tiana Sherman, 22; both Washington.

Clayton Santos, 38; Dawn Zapata, 44; both North Plainfield, N.J.

John Talili, 25, Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Aswathy Krishnakumar, 24, Edwards.

Travis Woolen, 22, Eureka; Breana Bauman, 22, Princeville.

 

Woodford County

Joseph Skelton, 22; Whitney Remmert, 22; both Eureka.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Forbes, Ethan and Alicia.