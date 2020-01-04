After growing up watching his father tap maple trees in Michigan, Camp Wokanda manager Jacob Mol decided to bring his childhood memory to life in Peoria.

About six years ago, Mol tapped 10 trees on the grounds of Peoria Park District’s Camp Wokanda. Now, he has created an efficient tubing system throughout the woods that taps 200 trees for sap that he uses to make maple syrup, which he sells beginning in April.

On Saturday, he shared his knowledge and experience with members of the community interested in tapping their own maple trees at home.

He presented a DIY maple syrup class in the morning that covered the basics of tapping trees and sap production, but also touched on the boiling and processing of sap to syrup. Later in the afternoon, he taught a more advanced class that discussed the logistics of creating a tapping system much like the one Mol created himself.

He admitted that he is not certified by any means, but used that as encouragement for the attendees by proving that anyone can do it with a little research and dedication.

Mol noted that while tapping maple trees in the Northeast is fairly common, it is less popular in Illinois.

“It’s sort of rare to have producers of our scale around here, so I think the uncommonness of it is a really cool draw,” said Mol.

Syrup season hits in February, so this one-time class is set in January each year to help those interested prepare for the upcoming tapping time.

It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup, and Mol is the only full-time employee that works on maintaining the tap system. While the process is tedious and requires a lot of manpower, Mol enjoys the challenge.

“I think it’s really interesting taking something from nature and turning it into a product,” he said. “It’s a great sweetener and one of the healthiest sweeteners because it’s natural and very low processing.”

Although the class has already passed, Mol said he is always looking for volunteers to help with the process and is willing to share his knowledge with anyone who is interested in learning more. He can be contacted through the office of Camp Wokanda.

But for those who would rather taste than participate, the Peoria Park District will host a pancake breakfast in April featuring the homemade syrup to kick off the selling season.



