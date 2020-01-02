MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Carl Anderson, 54, Dunlap; Jennifer Miller, 47, Washington.
James Canada, 36; Shannon Lebron, 34; both Pekin.
Zachary Corley, 28; Kira Thomas, 22; both Washington.
Joshua Hilst, 29; Charity Sisk, 31; both Pekin.
Robert Hochstatter, 57; Cathy Gustafson, 61; both Bartonville.
Jeremy Johnson, 39; Megan Hutchinson, 29; both Pekin.
Ronald Lighthart, 55; Christriana Heatherly, 44; both Morton.
Kevin Lippert, 47, Pekin; Jennifer Cavitt, 50, Morton.
Tyler McDonald, 23; Jenna Gingrich, 21; both Tremont.
Pablo Moraga, 24; Lydia Johnston, 25; both Tremont.
Justin Penn, 43, Chicago; Kellie Cundiff, 35, Santa Monica, Calif.
David Price, 33, Peoria; Emily Coon, 29, Tremont.
Zachary Rice, 21; Michalah Rumbold, 23; both Tremont.
Isaac Rumbold, 20; Taylor Pauley, 20; both Tremont.
David Sego, 52; Lori Sego, 48; both Pekin.
Christopher Scott, 21, East Peoria; Kylie Pitzer, 20, Creve Coeur.
Michael Watts, 47, North Pekin; Holli Green, 45, Mapleton.
Stephen Watts, 23, Sumin Lee, 19, Bundang-gu, South Korea.
Woodford County
Jonathan Jones, 25; Whitley Gregoire, 25; both Eureka.
Jordan Krizman, 27; Camila Amomlio, 25; both Chicago.
Corbin Lenaway, 23; Natane Butler, 24; both Hopedale.
Kristopher Thomas, 38; Sara Molzof, 26; both Goodfield.
Zachary Wiegand, 26, Mackinaw; Serena Bauman, 22, Congerville.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
Andrews, Michael and Taylor.
Barnett, Robert and Melissa.
Breeden, Amanda and Kevin.
Carlyle, Katrina and Anthony.
Fenderson, Nikila and Tereze.
Firkins, Angela and Dennis.
Griffith, Ginger and John IV.
Henry, Shannon and Vincent.
Hibbens, Marilyn and Tracy.
Holtke, Kimberly and Paul.
Jennings, Greg and Tricia.
Larimore, Vicki and James.
Lee, Jennifer and Robert.
McCamy, Justin and Stacey.
McDerment, Christine and Corey.
Mosson, Daniel and Jamie.
Nash, Jessica and Cody.
Smith-Stoneburner, Frederick and Meagan.
Trumpy, Cassandra and Matthew.
Veech, Shana and Kyle.
Walker, Rachael and Kyle.
White, Candice and Michael.
Williams, Cheryl and Scott.
Woodford County
Haring, Bear and Haylee.
Holman, Marc and Kari.
Kennedy, Jessica and John.
Le, Samantha and Adam.
Mendora, Katelyn and Antonio.