I’m not sure what Jeff Spicoli would do Wednesday, when recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois.

Think he’d be like a kid in a candy store? In a way, yes, because legal weed — available, for instance, in such variations Cherry Limeade, Cantaloupe Haze and Pineapple Diesel — often sounds like something out of a candy store.

However, in the face of a contemporary and overwhelming array of pot options, he’d likely become more disoriented than he ever seemed amid a cloud of smoke in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” My guess is, even Cheech and Chong of that era would be more than a little dazed and confused.

In the 1970s, things were a lot simpler. You and four pals would cram into your dad’s Dodge Dart and head to a familiar cruising spot — pizza-parlor parking lot, suburban forest preserve, whatever the local weed marketplace — to look for a vaguely shady character lurking about. If you weren’t sure who might be selling, a good guess would be an older guy with thick sideburns in a rusty Trans Am.

You’d hand over 10 bucks for a baggie of dry, green-brown whatsis. You’d cram back into the car, fire up and hack a lot — then spend the next half-hour wondering, “Am I high?” Chances were no, as you very well were smoking something with the THC equivalent of oregano.

Regardless, you’d spend about 200 weekends doing the same thing throughout high school. It was pretty senseless and pointless: the most “wasted” aspect was all the time you squandered.

Nowadays? Pot isn’t so simple.

I’m no expert. But I can read. And just take a look at the offerings at NuMed’s East Peoria dispensary.

(Note: I’m told that the inventory changes often, and not all medical marijuana will be available for recreational use. Plus, whatever the medical price, add 30% for recreational cannabis — cash only.)

Pursuing the menu is not only time-consuming, but mind-blowing. For instance, there are 155 choices of edibles. That’s remarkable. At the candy rack at my childhood Walgreen’s, we didn’t have that many choices of sweets. Not even close.

Yet here we are, as 2020 offers 155 choices of marijuana edibles. You can go simple (blueberry, grape) or sophisticated (black tea lemonade, dark chocolate sea salt). And you can munch cookies or chew gummies.

But whatever you do — edibles or otherwise — you will have to do a lot of research and math, the same things we disdained back in our high school heyday.

For instance, as far as regular, ol’ marijuana, there are just seven such offerings at NuMed — but to understand them, old-times might have to decipher a new language. For example, there’s something called, “Mr Clean Premium Flower,” which carries this footnote: “60/40 sativa dominant hybrid Lime Skunk x The Cube.” All that notation surely means something important to certain consumers, perhaps aficionados of Lime Skunk, which I assume is not a flavor but a particular cannabis strain.

The only strain in my day? Green-brown.

But these days, unless you have a pot doctorate, the headwork involved at cannabis shops might be daunting as you compare weights, volumes, strengths and prices involved with vape, concentrate and other possibilities. I’m not hip to any of this, nor do I plan to imbibe, so I can’t make any suggestions — though, for recreational purposes, I’d imagine there are easier options than “Suppository CBD 4pk.”

Then again, what do I know? Maybe that’s what people enjoy these days. If so, I’d prefer the senseless, pointless times way back when in dad’s Dart. Nothing much happened, but it was a lot simpler.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.