PEORIA — George Ann Danehower, 81, is living proof that it’s never too late to do that thing you always wanted to do.

Danehower’s first book, “Fields of White Gold,” was published by ACTA Publications in October.

“I see the obituaries in the paper every day and I see people who are dying in their 60s and 70s, and I think, ‘Thank goodness I lived to be 80, or I never would have gotten this book done,’” said Danehower during a phone interview Dec. 20 from her Peoria home.

Danehower still has the lilting accent she acquired while growing up in the Mississippi Delta town of Mandalay, Arkansas. “Fields of White Gold” is a compilation of recollections spanning the 1930s through the 1950s. While the book is a memoir, the stories transcends Danehower’s own personal history, painting a nostalgic picture of a world that no longer exists.

“I’ve found it interesting that the book reaches so many different people,” said Danehower. “My publisher told me that he doesn’t publish biographies. ... He wanted to see if it touches people and reminds them of something in their lives.”

Apparently it does — the book has been so popular it’s currently sold out on Amazon.com and at the Peoria Heights bookstore I Know You Like a Book. A few copies may still available on the publisher’s website, https://actapublications.com/.

“They are printing more, and they will be available in January,” said Danehower.

Though writing is a new endeavor for Danehower, art is not. The former curator of education at Lakeview Library has long been involved in the Peoria art community. With a degree in printmaking and painting, Danehower helped start a women’s art co-op that exhibited throughout the Midwest.

Danehower was encouraged to write down her childhood stories by her friends and family. She got help with editing from a friend who teaches at Arkansas State University. Another friend who lives in Chicago introduced her to the publisher at ACTA Publications, and on their second meeting he handed Danehower a contract.

“I didn’t go out looking for a publisher, but the path, the doors were really open for me,” said Danehower. “My editor said ‘I edit by deletion,' and boy he really did. But in the end I think that because of his deletions it made the book more readable.”

The book’s title, “Fields of White Gold,” refers to the life-sustaining cotton crop which surrounded Danehower’s childhood home.

“Cotton was our cycle of life: spring for planting, summer for growing and chopping weeds and thinning cotton, and fall for picking and ginning. And even later in autumn, when it grows cold in Arkansas, there was sometimes cotton pulling (more like gleaning) of the last bit of the precious 'white gold,'" wrote Danehower.

In addition to growing cotton, Danehower’s parents also owned a general store. Danehower was born in a small house connected to the store.

In the age before electronic distractions like television, Danehower and her friends found numerous ways to entertain themselves, some of them dangerous. Since both parents worked — Danehower’s mother tended the store and her father was both a businessman and a farmer — the children were left to their own devices, which may be why Danehower grew up faster than kids do today. She was an accomplished driver by the age of 11, and her parents often asked her to deliver groceries and drive customers home. And guns were a ubiquitous part of country living — Danehower had a BB gun by the time she was 12 and was given a 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle for her 14th birthday.

The concerns of the day were also very different. In the age before inoculations and penicillin, disease was a constant worry. The threat of polio was particularly frightening.

“... no one knew what caused the disease and there was no known prevention, at least in the beginning,” wrote Danehower. “You would go to bed one night and wake up the next morning unable to walk.”

Danehower remembers quite a bit about World War II, which started when she was almost a year old and ended just before she turned seven.

“We had a store and we were dealing with all the rationing, the coupons people had,” she said.

The realities of battle were brought home through letters from her uncle Lamar Edwards who was stationed in the Pacific with the U.S. Navy. Though she could not yet read, Danehower learned how to write by putting her uncle’s letters on a window beneath a clean sheet of paper and tracing his writing.

In March of 1945 Edwards was stationed on the USS Franklin off the coast of Japan when the aircraft carrier was bombed. Eight hundred men perished and Edwards was among the 500 wounded. Badly burned, he was rescued from the sea by a plane that promptly crashed. He was rescued a second time and taken to Tasmania, where his face was sewn back together.

“Before Lamar returned home, we children were given strict orders to never ever ask him about the war. And we did not,” wrote Danehower. “... in 1999, however, when he was 76 years old, I disobeyed this long-standing family policy. As Lamar and I talked, his wife, Bea, left the room. I was thinking maybe the story was too much for her to hear, but when she returned, she was holding a beautiful box and said to me, 'I thought you might want to see this.' In the box was Lamar’s Purple Heart, which I never knew he had received and obviously had never seen. Silently, Uncle Lamar looked at me. It was as if, after all these years, he had been waiting for someone to ask him to tell his story.”

Danehower has been asked to read the chapter on her uncle next spring during a dinner for Honor Flight. She’s also been asked to read the chapter on polio during a Rotary meeting, since Rotary International is working to eradicate polio worldwide.

Marketing has been a new endeavor for Danehower. Because she’s been battling a case of pneumonia, she hasn’t been able to do as much wants to, but still the book sells.

It’s been a fairly magical experience.

“I’ve been just — I don’t want to say overwhelmed — but it just happened,” said Danehower. “And it’s been a good thing.”

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.