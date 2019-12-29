Holiday skating

Owens Center will host special holiday ice skating hours from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the facility, 1019 W. Lake Ave. Admission is $5, and skate rental is $3.

Fun and games

Children ages 3-12 can enjoy an afternoon of card games, board games, puzzles and more from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe.

Winter break gaming

Children of all ages can enjoy video, board and card games from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave.

Evening of magic

Brett Epstein, a Los Angeles-based magician who specializes in close up sleight of hand miracles, will present two shows at 6 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 and older at Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. Registration is required. Visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917 for more information.

Family storytime

A storytime perfect for the whole family featuring an extravaganza of stories, movement, songs, and art will be at 6 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. A parent or caregiver must accompany children. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star