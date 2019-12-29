Total for the day: $3,250

Anonymous. $50.

Jo Ann Brooks. $25.

In memory of my Daddy, Dale Sheckler; and all beloved family that has passed before us. $50.

In loving memory of our grandson, Ian Parker Day. Gerald and Susan Kirschbaum. $100.

In loving memory of Regina Swartz and Holley Marie Swartz, both of who gave so freely of their love and time to help others, always putting the other person first. Sharing so others may know the blessing of Jesus' birth. Precious memories are forever in our hearts. Love, Mom (Evelyn Collins) and Family. $50.

In memory of Holley Marie Swartz. Happy 10th Birthday December 27, singing and celebrating with the cherubs' choir in Heaven. "I love you a bushel and a peck. And a hug around the neck." Love, Grandma Collins and Family. $50.

In loving memory of Ed Flesburg. We love you and miss you. Donna and family. $100.

In loving memory of Alice, Bernard, Beth, Erv, Nate, Janet, Sig, Donna and Linda. $200.

In memory of our fallen comrades. $200.

In loving memory of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bill Kaufman. $50.

The Van Vooren Family. $50.

Richard and Joyce Bomer. $100.

Connie Woodcock. $200.

Sons of the American Legion Morton American Legion Post 318. $250.

Because we are so blessed. Anonymous. $200.

For Helen, who is dancing in heaven. Anonymous. $25.

In memory of our loved ones who have gone before us. $100.

Janice Litwiller. $400.

In loving memory of my 3 wonderful Gebhardt men. Love, S. $300.

In memory of my parents, Jack and Winnie; my in-laws, Dick and Genevieve; and uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and neighbors who are enjoying a blessed existence with our Lord, most recently, Connie, William "Joseph" and Mr. and Mrs. Agee. Diana. $200.

In memory of Woody, one of the most generous people I've ever known. Love, Edie and family. $100.

Amy Mauser. $200.

For four generations in loving memory of my Bill; our parents; our daughter, Sandra; and our great-granddaughter, Amelia. Anne. $50.

Grateful, Thankful, Blessed! $100.

Be kind. $100.

Total to date: $117,698.50