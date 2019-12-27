PEORIA — Two gunmen pulled a stickup on the Bradley University campus late Thursday, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., university and city police were alerted to an armed robbery on the sidewalk between Bradley Hall and Westlake Hall.

"Two unknown suspects approached a person not affiliated with Bradley, displayed handguns and took property," Bradley police said in a news release. The "property" was not specified.

The two robbers fled south toward Bradley Avenue. They were described as male, but the victim could provide no clothing description, Bradley police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Bradley police at (309) 677-2000 or Peoria police at (309) 673-4521.